Fun places to go to around the Quad Cities during the winter months

In the Quad Cities, families have plenty of things to do and enjoy the day. Being indoors tends to make people stir crazy, however; parents and kids can both have a chance to play.

According to party coordinator Sarah Elliott for QC Entertainment, in Moline, Illinois, the entertainment center has of fun things to do for parents and kids.

“For parents, we do offer Frankie’s which our sports bar and grill so parents can bring their children in and can start bowling. We have hundreds of games plus our laser tag, which is in our game room. Laser tag is a two-story laser tag and it’s very unique to the Quad Cities, we’re the only one with an actually two stories,” said Elliott.

Elliott said since the bitterly cold weather, many families have been taking advantage of the center.

“We are seeing a push that is for sure. Everyone wants to get in from the cold so they come in here,” said Elliott.

Another place to beat the cold and enjoy winter activities is at River’s Edge in Davenport. River’s Edge offers public indoor ice-skating. Marketing Coordinator Myle Duong said River’s Edge is a great place for families to come out for fun.

“It's a fun activity that's indoors and it's actually warmer in the rink than it is outside right now,” said Duong.

Duong said it is also a fun time to enjoy the ice like the Olympic athletes.

“One of the biggest things is it's an Olympic year. Winter Olympics are happening in February, so it’s kind of fun to be able to relate to what's going on over in South Korea and just being able to enjoy an activity with the family where you can bond and create fun memories,” said Duong.

If neither excites you, there are lists of activities and attractions the Quad Cities have to offer during the winter months.

According to the QC Convention and Visitors Bureau, people can come in and see their calendar.

Public Relations and Marketing Manager Jessica Waytenick said the bureau is a great place to get ideas.

“Try something new something that you've never been to before so that would be a good way to kind of make it exciting and to do for the New Year,” said Waytenick.

Waytenick said there are 2018 activities guides to always know what is happening year round.

The locations for the QC Convention and Visitors Bureau:

1601 River Drive, Suite 110 • Moline, Illinois

136 E. 3rd Street • Davenport, Iowa

Places to go In the Quad Cities:

http://www.visitquadcities.com/listings/kids-stuff#sort=sponsored&show=all