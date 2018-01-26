Moline Sam’s Club closing Friday

Fifteen days ago, all seemed normal at the Sam’s Club in Moline.

Today, which is the store’s final day of business, shelves are mostly barren.

“All they have left is tires, smokes, and booze,” a Galesburg Facebook user commented on Wednesday.

The Moline store, which opened three-and-a-half years ago, is one of more than 60 across the country which Walmart announced on January 11 is being closed.

Stores like the one in Moline have been holding going-out-of-business sales with merchandise 25 and 50 percent off.

While shoppers may be rejoicing, many of the 155 employees of the Moline store face uncertain futures while city leaders are concerned about how to replace a major retail presence.

“They are one of the top sales tax revenue generators in the city of Moline, so, yeah, we're definitely surprised by the decision,” said Ray Forsythe, the planning and development director for the City of Moline.

“I believe they told the mayor it was a corporate decision and there was multiple locations that were closing,” Forsythe told KWQC, adding there was no indication the store was in trouble when he spoke with the store’s manager in November.

Sam’s Club membership cards are valid at other locations, including the location in Davenport, Iowa, which is remaining open.