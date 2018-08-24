7 sets of twins enroll at Monmouth College

You might think an institution founded in 1853 has by now seen it all, but no one at Monmouth College has ever seen this.

The school’s new freshman class of 280 students has seven sets of twins, four identical and three fraternal.

“The College often enrolls a set of twins every year or so, but we’ve never had this many matriculate in one class,” said Monmouth College Ex. Dir. of Communications Duane Bonifer.

“So I guess you can say that the Class of 2022 will make people look twice at them – and for good reason.”

The seven twin sets include Kara and Courtney Fisher of Monmouth; Payton and Jordyn Gosell of Antioch, Illinois; Jonathon and Joseph Oragiegwu of Richmond, Texas; Payton and Jordan Peckham of Farmington, Illinois; Kaleb and Kody Plattenberger of Mount Carroll, Illinois; Emma and Nicole Poole of Monmouth and Matthew and Sara Simonsen of Monmouth (Matthew is not pictured in above photo).

The list takes on a Twilight Zone-level of weird when you realize two of the 14 students are named Payton, each of whom has a twin named either Jordan or Jordyn.

It is also remarkable Payton and Jordan are actually fraternal triplets with a sister, McKenzie, who split up the group by attending Illinois State.

“It’s really amazing since seven twin sets breaks a record at Monmouth, and it’s pretty insane because you see double of everyone,” Jordan Peckham said.