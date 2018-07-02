City hoping to make a decision on lane reduction on west central park avenue

The city of Davenport says its expects to make a decision within a week on changes to West Central Park Avenue between Harrison and Division streets.

Neighbors living in the area of West Central Park Avenue are still in limbo about what will happen with the lanes between Harrison and Division streets.

The City of Davenport held a second public meeting to discuss those changes, but not everyone sees something wrong with the road.

“I find it okay now, I just slow down and check my lanes. So I am not sure if it would be a better option or not,” said Kristen Woodard a neighbor in the area.

Kristen Woodard says at this point she just wants the work to be done properly and the right way.

“I realize it's a major expense to go through doing it properly and I hope they consider that and keep that in the books for the future if they don't do that now,” said Woodard.

The city is hoping to take the four lane road and covert it to three lanes with one lane going eastbound, one westbound, and one turn lane. The city believes changing the lanes would make the narrow roadway safer.

“Our great staff they think it can make a change and they wouldn't be presenting it if they didn't feel comfortable with this,” said Alderman Ray Ambrose of the Fourth Ward.

Others say they are concerned with other things especially since West Central Park Avenue is a busy area.

“I’m really concerned about the side streets and the St. Ambrose and Assumption activities that will be coming out of and then the residents, who need to come out from the south,” said Woodard.

At the end of the day, the city says the public will not be in favor of every decision they make, but they know with time people will adjust.

“For the most part, people are skeptical of any change that the city makes when it comes to traffic changes and lane changes,” said Alderman Ambrose.

The city says they are thankful for the public’s input and they hope to make a decision fairly quickly, within a week. If approved, re-striping the lanes would start as soon as pavement improvements on a portion of West Central Park are finished.