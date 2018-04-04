City of Rock Island will begin fire hydrant flushing

The City of Rock Island’s Public Works Department will begin its Fire Hydrant Flushing Program on Monday, April 9, 2018 at 7:00 a.m. Crews will be flushing hydrants at various locations for approximately two weeks.

The purpose of this program is to help maintain water quality standards and the fire protection system. Rock Island residents may experience brief periods of discolored water or low pressure which is normal. Generally, this will clear up and be mitigated by running some water

from a cold water tap for a few minutes.

For additional information about the Fire Hydrant Flushing Program please visit the City’s website at rigov.org/water or contact the Public Works Department at 732-2200.