UPDATE: Sanders says Porter clearance was still going on

3:20 p.m.

Robert Porter, White House Staffer, Photo Date: 8/14/2015

The White House says the security clearance review for a former top staffer was still ongoing when he resigned last week, despite a completed FBI background check.

FBI Director Christopher Wray revealed Tuesday that the FBI had closed its investigation of White House staff secretary Rob Porter in January.

But press secretary Sarah Sanders says the White House's assertion that Porter's clearance was still under review with an interim clearance is accurate — because Porter hadn't received a final sign-off from the White House office of personnel security.

"We find those statements to be consistent with one another," Sanders says.

Porter resigned last week amid domestic violence accusations from his ex-wives.

Wray also revealed that White House officials were provided with Porter's background check findings last year.

___

11:25 a.m.

FBI Director Christopher Wray is providing new details that call into question the White House timeline leading up to the departure of former staff secretary Rob Porter.

Wray tells senators that the FBI administratively closed its file on Porter, who was operating under a temporary security clearance, in January, a month before he departed amid domestic abuse allegations. Wray says the FBI provided information to the White House on Porter in November, "then earlier this month we received some additional information and we passed that on as well."

Wray is declining to elaborate on what information was passed on to the White House.

The White House has repeatedly said that Porter's "background investigation was ongoing" when he resigned his position, and that the first the White House learned of the allegations against him was last Tuesday.

___