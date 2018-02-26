Girl Scouts to sell part of Dubuque-area campground

Girl Scouts officials plan to sell part of a northeastern Iowa campground in the latest move to reduce property holdings and adjust to changes in demand from the youth it serves.

Stacy Conforti serves as director of property and outdoor program for the Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois. Conforti tells the Telegraph Herald that the group intends to divest between 50 and 90 acres of its 154-acre Camp Little Cloud property in the Dubuque area.

She says the property is sloping timberland and not integral to the Girl Scouts' programming. The group spent about $139,000 to keep the property open but the camp recouped only $34,000 in revenue.

Officials are contacting camp neighbors to gauge interest in purchasing the property. The parcel's location and price haven't been finalized yet.

