Illinois man accused of stomping a kitten to death

This photo provided by the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department in Belleville, Ill., shows DeCarlos Johnson-Foston, who is accused of stomping a kitten to death at a Belleville, Ill., MetroLink station Friday, June 16, 2017, because he wasn’t allowed to take it on a light rail train. Johnson-Foston has been charged with felony animal cruelty. (St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department via AP)
Posted:  | 
Updated: Mon 2:00 PM, Jun 19, 2017

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (AP) - A southern Illinois man accused of stomping a kitten to death because he wasn't allowed to take it on a train has been charged with felony animal cruelty. DeCarlos Johnson-Foston is jailed on $75,000 bond.

St. Clair County Sheriff's Capt. Bruce Fleshren says a Belleville MetroLink security guard on Friday told Johnson-Foston that the kitten on his shoulder wouldn't be allowed on the train. Fleshren says Johnson-Foston slammed the kitten to the platform and stomped on its head.

 