A southern Illinois man accused of stomping a kitten to death because he wasn't allowed to take it on a train has been charged with felony animal cruelty. DeCarlos Johnson-Foston is jailed on $75,000 bond.

St. Clair County Sheriff's Capt. Bruce Fleshren says a Belleville MetroLink security guard on Friday told Johnson-Foston that the kitten on his shoulder wouldn't be allowed on the train. Fleshren says Johnson-Foston slammed the kitten to the platform and stomped on its head.