A man drowned in the Rock River in Milan on Friday night.

According to Rock Island County Coroner, Brian Gustafson, the drowning happened near 10:30 pm near Big Island Parkway at Route 67.

Gustafson says 57-year-old Robert J. Eves Jr. went into the Rock River to get a towel that had fallen in and hit his head and fell in. A woman pulled Eves out but was not able to revive him.