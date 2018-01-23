Three county chase ends in Warren County with teen's arrest

A West Prairie High School student was arrested on multiple charges after leading officials on a multi-county chase. The McDonough County Sheriff Department got a call 11:10 Tuesday morning, reporting that a student was throwing knives at other students' feet.

McDonough County Sheriff Rick VanBrooker said when deputies arrived, the student stole a pickup truck and led police on a chase that traveled through Henderson County and eventually ended in Warren County, about five miles southeast of Monmouth.

VanBrooker said there were no injuries at the school or during the chase, but says four squad cars were damaged in the chase.

The 15-year-old juvenile was placed into detention. VanBrooker says he will be charged with aggravated battery, vehicle theft, criminal damage over $500 and fleeing from authority. He says additional charges are pending.