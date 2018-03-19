Mississippi Bend AEA to host teacher job fair

The Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency and Regional Office of Education is hosting its Teacher Job Fair on Monday, April 9, 2018, at the Mississippi Bend AEA located at 729 21st Street in Bettendorf, from 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. The purpose of the Teacher Job Fair is to bring school districts looking for teachers together with teachers looking for jobs.

All prospective and current teachers and administrators are invited to attend the Teacher Job Fair. This event will be an opportunity to talk to school district representatives from Illinois and Iowa at no charge. Please bring copies of your resume. Licensure information for Iowa/Illinois will be available.

To register for this event, go to www.mbaea.org and click on the Teacher Job Fair rotating banner. For questions, contact Dawn Meier at 563-344-6411 or dmeier@mbaea.org.