MomsEveryday: The impact of school shootings and keeping your children safe

The nation is reeling after yet another deadly school shooting. Worried parents want to know how to discuss the school shooting in Florida with their children.

People want to know what can be done to prevent gun violence and how to keep their families safe. MomsEveryday is hoping to answer some of those questions today during a Facebook Live panel discussion. You can hear from the experts and join the conversation today at 1 p.m CST.

You can click on the "comment" link directly below the video to be taken to Facebook where you can add a comment or ask a question.

