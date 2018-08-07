No-wake zones put up near I-74 construction site

It’s been a little over one year since the I-74 bridge construction began. Project managers say it's still on schedule for completion despite flooding concerns. As the construction counties, officials say people will start seeing new no-wake zones by the I-74 construction site.

Most of the sub-water work is completed, including the foundation of the beams. Now the work shifts to building arch foundations above water. Officials say the buoys are to keep boaters and the workers safe.

“So there are some new activities going on in the river, we wanted to bring focus to that milestone on the project and as well the partner with the Iowa DNR here and talk about river safety,” said Danielle Alvarez, Iowa DOT I-74 project manager.

“It's just a no wake zone, that's going to protect the boaters, it's going to protect the workers who are going to transition from the barges to the shore on their boats,” said Jeff Harrison, Iowa DNR conservation officer. “They’re constantly changing out shifts and they're working back and forth 24/7, so if people are off plane and going slow it's going to be much safer for everybody,”.

Boaters are asked to slow down through the construction area, just like you would while driving a car on a road through a construction zone.

