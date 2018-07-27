On Star shuts off stolen vehicle, Davenport Police arrest four

A Davenport Police stop reportedly became a foot pursuit after On Star turned off a stolen vehicle.

On Friday 27, 2018 at 12:49 p.m. The Davenport Police and other agencies responded to an On Star request reference the location of a stolen vehicle. The vehicle was a white 2016 Chevy Cruze with IL Q732775.

On Star was able to shut the vehicle off as the Eldridge Police Department initiated a traffic stop. As the vehicle was shut down 4 occupants exited the vehicle and fled on foot through the corn fields.

2 ran to the east and 2 ran to the west. During a search of the corn fields the following were arrested and charged with Theft 1st Degree.

- Jahshadow Holman (16-year-old juvenile male)

- Densani Carter (18-year-old adult male)

- Anthony Vandivier (18-year-old adult male)

Shortly after clearing the call the driver was arrested at the Rhythm City Casino. He was also charged with Theft 1st Degree. He was identified as:

- Jordan Harper (20-year-old adult male) The Eldridge

agencies officers searched the corn fields for upwards of 3 hours to catch these suspects and no injuries were reported in the conclusion of the incident.