Paralympian warns against train hopping after losing his legs in accident

We’ve had two train tragedies recently in the Quad Cities. Now, a Bettendorf Paralympian is sharing how a train accident changed his life.

“The train sucked me underneath, ran me over, ran over my right knee and my left ankle,” said Andy Yohe, as he recalls his train accident.

What started as a joyride for Andy Yohe and his friends on September 13th, 1994, quickly turned into danger.

“My friends and I thought it would be a good idea to jump a train. It was pretty spontaneous, we had jumped some trains for fun several other times,” said Yohe.

Yohe was just 16-years-old when he had to get both of his legs amputated after trying to jump on a train. He says he never thought of the consequences.

“Thought we were athletic enough, thought we were invisible turns out we are not,” said Yohe.

He hopes his story can help others, so they don't repeat what he did.

"They are not forgiving, they are huge machines. They are not something to play around on, so don't jump on trains,” said Yohe.

Just in the last week, the Quad Cities has seen two tragic cases involving train hopping. A girl lost her leg in Moline and a man near LeClair was killed the next day. Police say they have seen this become a trend and they hope it stops.

“Train hopping is illegal, it's trespassing to be on the tracks and to be on the train. That is trespassing, that is a crime,” said Sheriff Tim Lane, Scott County Sheriff’s Office.

Although Yohe's accident was life changing, he says it didn't end his dream of playing competitive hockey and going on to compete in several Olympics.

“I don't know if I would go as far as to say that getting run over by the train was the best thing that happened to me, but it definitely led me down a path in my life that I wasn't expecting. I’ve still had a lot of success,” said Yohe.

Yohe has since retired from the Olympics, he says his greatest joy now is being a father to his children.

The two recent cases of train hopping here in the Quad Cities are part of a national trend. The Federal Rail Administration reports that railroad trespassing fatalities in the U.S. are now at a ten-year high.