Quad Citians have mixed reviews about Allegiant Airlines after 60 Minutes story

Quad Citians have mixed opinions about flying Allegiant Airlines after a 60 Minutes Piece aired Sunday night saying the airline had more than 100 serious mechanical incidents between Jan. 1, 2016 and October 2017.

Those serious incidents included aborted takeoffs, rapid descents, flight control malfunctions and midair engine failures.

More than a year's worth of Federal Aviation Administration reports for Allegiant and seven other airlines show that the carrier was on average nearly three and a half times more likely to have a midair breakdown than Delta, United, American, Spirit, or JetBlue.

The airline is popular in the Quad Cities, it offers nonstop, discounted flights between Moline and places like Phoenix, Orlando, Clearwater/St. Petersburg and Las Vegas.

The report alleges a lot of the problems come from a plane called the MD80, a twin engine jet built by Mcdonnell Douglas. That company was purchased by Boeing in 1997.

That plane has flown to and from the Quad City International Airport 15 times between April 1 and April 16th. Though, it is unclear if any of those planes had engine problems in the past, or in their recent trips to the Quad Cities. The company also uses the Airbus A320 and the A319 to fly to and from our area.

One Allegiant customer did speak to KWQC, he was flying on Allegiant Flight 680 from Sanford (Orlando) Florida to Moline on Sunday, April 15th. His flight was delayed and the plane sat on the tarmac for over two hours., he said flight staff told him it was for mechanical issues.

Others commented on our Facebook post with mixed reviews.

Some say the airline is great and they'd fly again. While others illustrate problems they've had in the past.

The most recent confirmed emergency landing by Allegiant involving a Quad CIty flight was in June of 2016, according to the Tampa Bay Times. That plane took off from St. Petersburg and turned back because of mechanical issues.

Allegiant responded to our request for comment about the 60 Minutes piece. A comment from Captain Eric Gust, Vice President of Operations called the report a "falsehood" and "one-sided."

The page-long statement went on to say in part, "Allegiant’s team members safely operate thousands of flights each week, which will transport more than 14 million passengers this year. We have safely carried nearly 90 million passengers since beginning operations in 2001. Our workforce is made up of more than 4,000 dedicated and hard-working people who wake up every day thinking about how to move our customers safely from one place to another."

The Quad City Airport did not have a comment on the issue and forwarded us to Allegiant Airlines.

We have also not heard back from the FAA for comment.