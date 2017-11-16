UPDATE: White House OKs Senate review of Franken

3:55 p.m.

The White House says the Senate is acting appropriately by reviewing complaints against Democratic Sen. Al Franken after allegations that he forcibly kissed and groped a woman more than a decade ago.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says it's an "appropriate action" for the Ethics Committee to review the matter involving the Minnesota senator. She told reporters it appeared the Senate was looking into that, "which they should."

Franken has apologized after Los Angeles radio anchor Leeann Tweeden accused him of improper conduct during a USO tour, including insisting on rehearsing a kiss for a skit.

__

3:20 p.m.

The USO says a claim that Democratic Sen. Al Franken sexually harassed a fellow performer during a 2006 tour hadn't been reported to the organization.

The USO, or United Service Organization, has long organized entertainment tours to serve military members overseas. Before he was elected a senator from Minnesota, Franken participated in four tours to four countries from 2003 to 2006.

Los Angeles radio anchor Leeann Tweeden accused Franken on Thursday of forcibly kissing her during a skit rehearsal in 2006. She also posted a photo in which a grinning Franken appears to be touching her breasts as she sleeps.

Franken apologized Thursday and said he would cooperate with an ethics investigation.

The USO called the allegation against Franken "deeply disturbing."

___

3:05 p.m.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren says the behavior alleged against Minnesota Sen. Al Franken by a Los Angeles radio anchor is "unacceptable and deeply disappointing."

Leeann Tweeden says Franken forcibly kissed her during a 2006 USO tour. She also posted a photo of Franken posing with his hands on her breasts as she slept.

The Minnesota Democrat apologized, saying he remembered his behavior differently during their rehearsal for a skit. The former comic said looking at the photo now he feels disgusted with himself.

Warren said she's glad Franken made the acknowledgement and has agreed to cooperate with an ethics investigation.

The Massachusetts Democrat says women who come forward with their stories are brave and deserve to be respected. She said the country can't fix the problem of sexual harassment until men take responsibility for their actions.

___

2:15 p.m.

The Los Angeles radio anchor who accuses Democratic Sen. Al Franken of forcibly kissing her during a 2006 USO tour says she accepts his apology but he could have apologized earlier.

Leeann Tweeden anchors a morning talk show for California radio station KABC. She says Franken wrote a skit for the pair during a 2006 USO tour to the Middle East and insisted they practice a kiss during rehearsal.

During a news conference Thursday, Tweeden said Franken had been persistent and stuck his tongue in her mouth.

She says she has no reason not to accept his apology. She says people make mistakes.

She isn't calling for an ethics investigation or for the Minnesota senator to step down, but says she came forward hoping to inspire others to tell their stories.

___

1:05 p.m.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer says sexual misconduct allegations against Minnesota Sen. Al Franken are "troubling" and he hopes and expects that the Senate Ethics Committee will fully investigate.

Schumer says, "Sexual harassment is never acceptable and must not be tolerated."

He said Thursday that a bipartisan ethics panel should "fully investigate this troubling incident, as they should with any credible allegation of sexual harassment."

A Los Angeles radio anchor accused Franken of forcibly kissing her during a 2006 USO tour and of posing for a photo with his hands on her breasts as she slept. The Democrat has apologized. He was not a senator at the time.

___

12:55 p.m.

Minnesota Sen. Al Franken is calling for an ethics investigation into his own actions after he was accused of sexually harassing a fellow performer during a 2006 USO tour.

Los Angeles radio news anchor Leeann Tweeden accused Franken on Thursday of forcibly kissing her during a rehearsal of a skit. Tweeden says Franken stuck his tongue in her mouth.

She also posted a photo of Franken taken later on the tour, with his hands on her breasts as she was sleeping.

Franken apologized soon after Tweeden's online essay was published, but said he didn't remember the rehearsal the same way. Hours later, he issued another statement with a fuller apology.

He says he doesn't "know what was in my head" when the picture was taken but says there's no excuse. He says he'll cooperate with an ethics investigation.

___

12:30 p.m.

New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand says the allegations against fellow Democratic Sen. Al Franken are "disturbing" and should be investigated.

Gillibrand made the comments after a Los Angeles radio anchor accused Franken of forcibly kissing her during a 2006 USO tour and of posing for a photo with his hands on her breasts as she slept. Franken has apologized.

Gillibrand has been outspoken about sexual harassment in the military. She stopped short of saying Franken should step aside. She said Franken's explanation that he was joking was insufficient.

Another Democrat says she takes the allegations seriously. Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth says, "I believe her, and if there's an ethics investigation, that should move forward as well."

___

-----------

12:00 p.m.

Minnesota Sen. Al Franken apologized Thursday after a Los Angeles radio anchor accused him of forcibly kissing her during a 2006 USO tour and of posing for a photo with his hands on her breasts as she slept.

Leeann Tweeden posted the allegations, including the photo, on the website of KABC , where she works as a news anchor for a morning radio show. Tweeden joined the then-comedian on one of several trips to entertain troops in December 2006.

She told The Associated Press that Franken wrote a skit for the pair that was filled with "sexual innuendo," and that Franken had brought a women's thong as a prop that he waved around during their performance. Part of the skit included a kiss, she said, and he insisted they practice kissing during a rehearsal despite her protests.

"We did the line leading up to the kiss and then he came at me, put his hand on the back of my head, mashed his lips against mine and aggressively stuck his tongue in my mouth," she wrote.

The photo that she included was taken on the trip home from Afghanistan. Franken is shown grinning and staring at the camera while reaching out as if to grope Tweeden's breasts as she sleeps. Tweeden said she didn't discover the photo until she returned home.

Franken initially released a brief statement in which he apologized but questioned Tweeden's recollection of the skit. In a longer statement Thursday afternoon, he again apologized while maintaining that he remembered the rehearsal differently.

"While I don't remember the rehearsal for the skit as Leeann does, I understand why we need to listen to and believe women's experiences," the Democratic senator said. "Coming from the world of comedy, I've told and written a lot of jokes that I once thought were funny but later came to realize were just plain offensive."

Of the photo, Franken said: "I look at it now and I feel disgusted with myself. It isn't funny. It's completely inappropriate. It's obvious how Leeann would feel violated by that picture."

The allegations could trigger an ethics review in the Senate. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell called on Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to join him in pressing for a review.

"Regardless of party, harassment and assault are completely unacceptable— in the workplace or anywhere else," the Kentucky Republican said.

Franken said he welcomed the investigation.

McConnell's statement comes as Senate Republicans have called for Alabama GOP candidate Roy Moore to step aside in the face of allegations he molested two women decades ago. McConnell had led the call. Moore has dug in, saying the allegations are false.

Speaking on her radio show Thursday morning, Tweeden said she didn't come forward with the allegations sooner because she feared her career, including a stint as a swimsuit model, would lead others to discount her story.

"I felt belittled. I was ashamed. I've had to live with this for 11 years," she said on-air. "Somehow it was going to be my fault. It was not going to be worth the fight."

Franken is a longtime comedian and "Saturday Night Live" writer who won a Minnesota seat in the U.S. Senate after a lengthy recount in 2009.

He drew criticism during his first Senate campaign for joking about rape while discussing a sketch idea during his days on NBC's "Saturday Night Live." Franken said then that he regretted some of the things he had written, and said he respected women "in both my personal and professional life."

Franken becomes the latest person swept up in sexual harassment allegations that have mushroomed since Hollywood figure Harvey Weinstein was hit with multiple allegations.

Tweeden said the surge of people coming forward with their own experiences of sexual harassment or assault encouraged her to go public with her account about Franken.