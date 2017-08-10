Stocks drop, led by technology companies

Stocks are ending broadly lower on Wall Street, led by declines in technology companies and banks, two of the highest-performing sectors over the last year.

Retailers were also falling Thursday. Macy's slumped 10 percent after reporting its 10th straight decline in a key sales measure.

Simmering tensions between the U.S. and North Korea continued to weigh on investors. The VIX, a measure of how much volatility investors expect, jumped to its highest level since May.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 35 points, or 1.4 percent, to 2,438, its biggest drop since mid-May.

The Dow Jones industrial average lost 204 points, or 0.9 percent, to 21,844. The Nasdaq lost 135 points, or 2.1 percent, to 6,216.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.20 percent.