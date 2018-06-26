Travelers react to rest area closures

A Davenport rest area is expected to close in the next five years, if a plan is approved by the Iowa Department of Transportation. The DOT says it plans to close 11 highway rest areas in the next couple years to save the state money.

“Since we are both retired, we travel every chance we get,” said Teddy Honaker, a traveler.

The rest area on Westbound I-80 is a popular site for travelers. Especially for those traveling thousands of miles.

“As you travel along, you can't just depend on any service station or truck stop to have clean restrooms,” said Honaker.

Currently the Iowa DOT is looking at plans to close 11 rest areas along with 16 parking areas across the state. They say this is based on criteria including usage and age.

The Davenport I-80 Westbound rest stop ranks in the top ten highest stops and would possibly get more funding in the future.

On the other hand, the Davenport Eastbound rest stop on I-80 is the lowest ranked in the state and would be closed first, but some travelers say this is a worry.

“It's discouraging we like to come to Iowa to visit family and friends and it's really important to have clean accessible rest areas along the highway,” said Valerie Carpenter, a traveler.

“You depend on them especially old people. I think old people really depend on them than young folks do,” said Honaker.

Travelers say instead of closing one of the rest areas and leaving one open, they should keep both.

“I think having them close to each other is good especially with little kids. You might ask them if they need to go to the bathroom and all of a sudden they do, then it's an emergency, said Natalie Origanti, a traveler.

“You can't wait 70 miles, some folks can't wait 70 miles when you are traveling,” said Honaker.

Both parking only rest stops in Wilton would be closed over the next 5 years as well. The public can comment on this plan. Go here: https://iowadot.gov/Home#services