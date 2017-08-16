WASHINGTON (AP) - The U.S. military says one soldier died and an unspecified number of American and Afghan soldiers were wounded in a combat operation against the Islamic State affiliate in eastern Afghanistan.
The name of the soldier who died of wounds Wednesday was withheld pending notification of family members.
The wounded soldiers were evacuated for medical treatment.
The U.S. announcement provided no details about the combat operation.
1 US soldier killed in combat in Afghan; others wounded
