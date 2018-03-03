1 injured and at least 2 charged after vehicle collision

One person was injured and at least two are facing charges after a vehicle collision just outside Mr. Pleasant, Iowa.

According to officials, it all happened on March 1 at the intersection of Iowa Ave. and E. Harvest Dr.

22-year-old Angelica Pagan entered the intersection without seeing a truck also pulling in. The two vehicles ended up colliding.

The truck was driven by 61-year-old Ronald Fuller. There were also two passengers inside Pagan's vehicle, but, out of the four people involved, only Pagan was treated for injuries.

While on-scene, police arrested 18-year-old Dustin Beckman. He's charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A juvenile was also charged with possession of marijuana, but was released to their guardian.

Charges are also pending for Pagan, who was listed as at fault for the accident. Those charges are pending lab results.