1 killed, 3 hurt after violent night in Waterloo

One is dead after multiple shootings across Waterloo, early Saturday morning.

The fatal incident happened at about 5:16 a.m. at 639 Gable, according to Waterloo Police. Officers had headed to the address for a report of gunfire but found a male victim inside the residence "suffering from a serious gunshot wound."

Waterloo Fire Rescue took the victim to Allen Hospital where he later died.

The death came after a violent night in Waterloo. Hours before, authorities had responded to at least two other reports of gunfire, both resulting in shootings.

The first call came in at 12:13 a.m. after gunfire in the 1300 block of East 4th Street. Officers responded, finding two had suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds near Linn and Cottage. A vehicle had also been damaged.

About four hours later, at 4:36 a.m., another shooting. Someone in the 1600 block of Sycamore told authorities they had heard more gunfire. Officers responded, finding out a short time later Allen Hospital was already treating a victim for non-life-threatening injuries.

Waterloo Police didn't specify if these shootings were connected. Officers said the investigations are ongoing and that no names or further information would be released until Monday at the earliest.

Authorities asked anyone with information to contact the Waterloo Police Department Dispatch at 319-291-2515 or Waterloo Police Investigations 319-291-4340 Option 7.