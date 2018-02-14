1 male killed in head-on collision near Eldridge, Long Grove

A 15-year-old male is dead after a head-on collision in rural Scott County.

It happened around 5:08 p.m. Police say a 15-year-old male driving southbound crossed the center line and hit a Ford truck head on.

Police say the 15-year-old died at the scene. The driver of the Ford truck refused medical treatment.

This happened between Eldridge and Long Grove.

Police say low visibility caused by fog may have been a contributing factor.

Community members tell us tonight the teenager who died was a sophomore at North Scott Senior High School.

