1 person injured in Muscatine house fire

Muscatine Fire crews responded to a house fire on Grand Avenue this evening.

According to a press release from the Muscatine fire marshal, authorities received the call at 6:40 p.m. and quickly knocked down the fire within minutes of arrival.

The fire had already destroyed most of the interior of the

southeast room and had spread smoke throughout the residence.

One person was injured in the fire and was transported Trinity Muscatine with non-life threatening injuries. No responders were injured battling the blaze.

Three residents were displaced by the fire and Red Cross has already responded to provide emergency assistance.

The building had structural damage due to the fire. Contents

incurred smoke damage. Initial loss estimates are $25,000 to the structure and another $10,000 in contents loss.

The fire department remains on scene to watch for hot spots. The fire is still under investigation.

