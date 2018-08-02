10-year-old beats a swimming record set by Michael Phelps

A 10-year-old swimmer has broken one of Michael Phelps' longest standing records in the pool.

Since he started swimming competitively three years ago, Clark Kent Apuada, or Superman as he's known to friends and family, had a dream of breaking the record in the 100-meter butterfly.

Last weekend the dream came true, smashing the record time by a full second.

"When I looked at the board getting out of the water like 'wow', I beat Michael Phelps' record," Clark said. "I was really overjoyed that I beat Michael Phelps' record."

Phelps' record has stood since Phelps was also 10, that was 23 years ago.

Clark Kent's ultimate goal is swimming in the Olympics.