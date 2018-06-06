UPDATE: 120 firefighters sent to London hotel, smoke diminishing

The Latest on a fire at London's Mandarin Hotel (all times local):

5:55 p.m.

The London Fire Brigade says firefighters wearing breathing apparatus are searching the city's Mandarin Oriental Hotel to make sure no one is inside.

A fire at the 12-story luxury hotel on Wednesday afternoon prompted an evacuation of staff and guests.

The blaze appeared to have started high in the building or on the roof since black smoke poured from the top of the hotel.

Fire Brigade Station Manager Pam Oparaocha says firefighters are "working extremely hard to bring the fire under control" and are likely to be on the scene for several hours.

One witness said laborers had been working Wednesday on the roof of the 116-year-old hotel, which has recently been renovated.

The fire brigade says the cause of the fire is not yet known.

More than 100 firefighters were sent to tackle a blaze at a luxury hotel in London that produced thick black smoke visible for miles around Wednesday.

London Fire Brigade said it was called just before 4 p.m. (1500 GMT) to the 12-story Mandarin Oriental Hotel. Less than an hour later, 20 engines and 120 firefighters were at the scene and the amount of smoke billowing from the hotel's roof had been greatly reduced.

The cause of the fire was not yet known. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The major road in front of the hotel in London's ritzy Knightsbridge was closed, causing rush-hour traffic chaos in that part of London.

Mandarin Oriental said that "as the situation is still unfolding, we have no further details to share at this time, but will provide an update soon."

The ornate Edwardian building near Hyde Park opened as a hotel in 1902 and recently underwent extensive renovations.

Writer Juno Dawson tweeted: "Well that was drama. The Mandarin Oriental is literally on fire. Evacuated mid photoshoot. Hope everyone is ok. It was the construction site on the roof that seemed to be on fire."