Officers give back in the 10th annual 'Shop with a Cop" event

Kids in Clinton County, Iowa continued their annual,"Shop with a Cop" event on Saturday. An event that started in 2007, the "Shop with a Cop" tradition seems to grow in popularity every year.

Countless donations from local churches, schools, and stores keep the event going, officers say it's a tradition that shows just how much the kids in the community mean to them. For veteran Joe Raymaker,

"It's probably the best holiday event we look forward to every year," said the veteran officer, Joe Raymaker.

With 22 kids and a cart full of toys to pay for, officers say it's the most important event of the year because the kids don't just shop for themselves.

"It's always pretty amazing to me every year that most of the kids come in and they will get something for themselves but they're always really concerned with what they want to get mom, what they want to get dad," said Camanche Officer, Natalie Weinshenk.

"It's awesome it's awesome you know you get to see the kid's faces light up especially when going shopping and see some of the decisions they make," said Clinton Police Officer, Fabian Harper

But more importantly, it's kids like Chyanne Shaw who understand how important that is. "Because my family is special to me and I love toys," she said.

Officers say it's about building connections with the kids and families here, that could last a lifetime. "It's nice to meet the kids and have them interact with law enforcement and it's such a blast for both of us," said Officer Raymaker.

