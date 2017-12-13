11 families sue the state, claiming negligence in Quincy,Illinois veterans home

A Veterans home in Quincy, Illinois is under fire for the "mismanagement" of multiple disease-related deaths dating back to 2015.

According to the Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs, since 2015, 12 veterans have died from Legionnaires' disease, which is a severe form pneumonia.

Illinois State Senator Tom Cullerton is calling for a full legislative audit to get to the bottom of this issue. Cullerton, a Democrat, puts blame on Illinois' Republican Governor Bruce Rauner for "mismanagement at the home."

"I'm outraged veterans have died on the governor's watch," Cullerton stated. "Our nation's heroes have laid their lives on the line to protect our great nation. I cannot believe Governor Rauner's administration has been thoughtless and ineffective in the care and services our veterans continue to receive."

Governor Rauner also released a statement following the report, "Legionella is a virus that is a growing concern in the U.S., not just in Illinois. That it has arisen in a place where our bravest and most cherished defenders reside is a tragedy, and we intend to keep working with the CDC at our side to protect our residents," Rauner said.

But right here in the Quad City area, the problem is hitting home with a veteran, Gary Gray, who served 3 years in the Navy. "It just ain't right, the veterans should be taken care of that's all there is to it when we sign on the dotted line, we're willing to die with for our country and everything else, so by god they should take care and help us afterward," Gray said.

So far 11 lawsuits have been filed against the state, claiming negligence, related to the Legionnaires' disease cases at the vets' home. The Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs officials added they are not considering closing the Quincy home at this time.