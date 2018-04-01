11-Foot Gator Pulled From Florida Swimming Pool

An 11-foot alligator that decided to take a dip in a Sarasota swimming pool was pulled out of the water during its Friday night swim, according to a post from the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

The scaly creature thrashed around in the water as a trapper works to secure the reptile. Eventually, the massive gator is pulled out of the pool, moving begrudgingly as the trapper yanks it away.

The animal broke through a screened-in porch to enter the pool, homeowner Patricia Carver told WFLA. She told the station her husband woke up when he heard the loud noise.

After responding to the scene, the sheriff’s office posted video and photos of the gigantic gator on Twitter and Facebook, using the hashtags #NeverADullMoment and #OnlyInFlorida.