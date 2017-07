Eleven puppies were rescued from a potentially harmful situation in a Detroit neighborhood.

The Michigan Humane Society posted a video of the rescue effort that took place Wednesday.

The mother had left the pups in a backyard hole during severe weather.

It took about thirty minutes for staffers to pull the mud-covered pups to safety.

The fear was they would drown from heavy rain in the forecast.

After the ordeal, all the puppies were reunited with their mother.