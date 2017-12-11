11 year-old among three hurt in hunting weekend accidents in Iowa

An 11 year-old shot by his brother during a trip in Johnson County was one of three hunting accidents in Iowa during the second weekend of shotgun deer hunting.

The Iowa DNR says the 11 year-old and his 13 year-old brother were hunting on private property at the time. Their grandfather was pushing deer out of a wooded area when a doe ran. The older boy started shooting as the deer ran between the two boys. The 11 year-old was wounded in the hip.

Both other incidents happened in Taylor County. In one, a hunter shot 28 year-old Justin Scroggie, thinking he was a deer, as the two hunted together and were searching for a wounded deer. Scroggie was wounded in the arm. In the other, a 15 year-old boy shot at a deer and wounded 65 year-old John Fish in the foot. The two were hunting together. Both men are expected to be ok.