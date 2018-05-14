1,120 People to volunteer at United Way Spring Day of Caring

United Way of the Quad Cities Area will host Day of Caring on Thursday, May 17, 2018, when 1,120 volunteers will participate in 80 projects throughout the Quad Cities.

Volunteer projects include reading and playing games with kids, a STEM activity station with pre-schoolers, a mobile food pantry, mock interviews and resume reviews with high school students, building an ADA-compliant ramp, landscaping projects, and more.

Day of Caring is sponsored by Arconic and John Deere. The Fall Day of Caring will be held September 20, and volunteer registration will open July 31.