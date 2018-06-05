12-year-old boy charged in burglary and death of owner's cat in Clinton

Police are investigating a case of theft and animal torture involving a 12-year-old boyin Clinton.

Police say at 8:45 a.m. on June 3, 2018 police received a report of a burglary at a property on 5th Ave. S. When they arrived, the victim was restraining the 12-year-old suspect.

Police determined the 12-year-old stole from a boat that was on a trailer in the yard and when the owner confronted him, the boy displayed a knife and made threats. But that's not all.

Police discovered the owner's cat had been tortured. Police say the animal had been cut and burned and died from its injuries after being taken to a veterinarian.

The 12-year-old boy is charged with burglary and animal torture.

