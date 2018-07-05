$12.7 Million for National Service Programs in Iowa

Volunteer Iowa has approved $12.7 million in AmeriCorps funding that will leverage private and local funding to support 980 AmeriCorps members.

Iowa will now have nearly 1,600 AmeriCorps members serving.

Volunteer Iowa announced the following AmeriCorps State grants today:

$42,907 Bur Oak Land Trust - AmeriCorps Planning Grant: Protecting & Conserving Natural Lands

$1,020,224 City of Davenport - City of Davenport AmeriCorps/Youth Corps Program

$35,331 City of Dubuque - AmeriCorps Partners in Learning (Health & Nature Education)

$49,344 City of Dubuque - AmeriCorps Partners in Learning (Summer)

$516,514 City of Dubuque - Partners in Learning AmeriCorps Program

$192,498 College Possible - College Possible Iowa AmeriCorps

$271,200 Conservation Corps Minnesota and Iowa - Conservation Corps Iowa AmeriCorps

$566,121 Des Moines Independent Community School District - Des Moines Public Schools AmeriCorps

$719,076 Ethnic Minorities of Burma Advocacy & Resource Center (EMBARC) - RefugeeRISE AmeriCorps

$105,355 Ethnic Minorities of Burma Advocacy & Resource Center (EMBARC) - RefugeeRISE AmeriCorps Workforce Navigators

$390,634 Graceland University - AmeriCorps Youth Launch

$713,794 Habitat for Humanity of Iowa - Habitat for Humanity of Iowa AmeriCorps

$999,193 Iowa Campus Compact/Iowa Western Community College - Iowa College AmeriCorps Program

$78,101 Iowa Children's Museum - Summer Ladder AmeriCorps Program

$291,764 Iowa College Student Aid Commission - Course to College AmeriCorps

$322,764 Iowa Department of Education - Educate & Elevate AmeriCorps Program

$463,789 Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) - IDPH AmeriCorps Substance Abuse Prevention Program

$324,275 Iowa Legal Aid - Iowa Legal Aid AmeriCorps

$386,927 Iowa State University - AmeriCorps Partnering to Protect Children

$319,878 Iowa State University - Iowa AmeriCorps 4-H Environmental Education Program

$897,222 Iowa State University - Iowa AmeriCorps 4H Outreach Program

$103,016 The Director's Council (TDC) - TDC Financial Revival AmeriCorps Planning Grant

$200,641 Trustees of Grinnell College - Grinnell AmeriCorps Partnership

$1,790,930 United Ways of Iowa - Iowa Reading Corps AmeriCorps Program

$1,359,563 The University of Northern Iowa - Green Iowa AmeriCorps

$271,869 The University of Northern Iowa - Land & Water Stewards AmeriCorps

$340,889 Zach Johnson Foundation - Kids on Course AmeriCorps Program

