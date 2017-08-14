12th Street in Bettendorf will be closed for resurfacing

Beginning August 21, 2017, and continuing through September, 12th Street will be under construction between Mississippi Boulevard and Hall Street.

The work will consist of milling and removal of old surfaces, HMA pavement with granular base, driveway replacement, sodding and related construction.

During this time, 12th Street will be closed to through traffic. Parking for McManus Park will be limited to Mississippi Boulevard north of the park.

Pedestrian access will be permitted from Mississippi Boulevard on the south side of the park and near Hall Street on the north.

The start date and duration of the project are dependent on weather.

For more information, contact the Bettendorf Public Works Department at 563-344-4055.