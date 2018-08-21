137 MPH Iowa driver thought she was only going “around 100”

It can be easy to lose track of your speed when driving the sometimes lonely stretches of I-80 through Iowa.

Just ask a motorist recently pulled over in the Mason City area.

On Monday, the Iowa State Patrol (ISP) posted a photo of a white Ferrari 488 Spider which had been clocked at 137 miles per hour.

The driver explained she “thought she was going around 100 mph.”

That the 488 Spider can reach a top speed of around 200 MPH may make her response more understandable.

However, even at Iowa’s highest speed limit of 70, doing 100 – let alone 137 – would still put you in hot water.

The ISP post did not indicate the driver’s punishment but ended with a reminder for all drivers: “Slow down, put the phone down, and buckle up!!”

An ISP spokesperson tells KWQC the fastest speed in Iowa he can recall was a few years ago in western Iowa when a motorcycle was clocked at 188 MPH.