14-year-old accused of making threats against Morrison High School students

A 14-year-old faces charges in connection with a threat made against students at Morrison High School.

Police say they detained a male juvenile and charged him with disorderly conduct, a class 3 Felony. According to a news release, the investigation began Thurs., March 8, 2018, after the school learned of a threat of violence made against specific students.

The juvenile suspect was taken to the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office, was processed, and then was released to his mother.

