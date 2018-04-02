WATCH: 140th annual White House Easter Egg Roll

It's an annual tradition dating back to the presidency of Rutherford B. Hayes — the White House Easter Egg Roll.

First Lady Melania Trump hosted the 140th event on the South Lawn of the White House Monday morning. The White House says it is expecting nearly 30,000 attendees.

Besides the egg roll course, participants can write cards for the troops, bowl on the lawn, and decorate cookies. The first lady and several high-ranking administration officials will also read to the children.

Gray Television Washington News Bureau reporter Alana Austin is at the White House and has more in this Facebook Live report, which can be viewed below.