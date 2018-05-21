15-year-old preparing to graduate from West High School

At 15-years-old some children are about to start high school, but a Davenport senior is defying the odds and going over and beyond.

Michael Bilenko has mastered his piano lessons. He says learning to play at 5-years-old finally paid off. Not only is he gifted in music, but he's got the brains too.

“I want to do something with computers and math because they are my favorite subjects,” said Bilenko, a graduating senior at West High School.

For the past 2 years, Michael has been taking college classes at the University of Iowa, while also attending West High School. In a couple weeks, he will receive his high school diploma and continue his love for math.

“I just had a passion for math, so I just followed that passion,” said Bilenko.

He says he never expected to be graduating so early.

“It's kind of fulfilling how after all the years of work, it finally pays off,” said Bilenko.

Neither did his mother, who grew up in Ukraine.

“No, I didn't even know it was possible. Like I said in Ukraine, there's no chance like that,” said Olesya Bilenko, Michael’s mother.

Although he likes to credit his parents for his talents; they certainly say it's all him.

“I don’t know where it comes from, but he certainly has talent and works hard,” said Eugene Bilenko, Michael’s father.

“So excited and very happy for him,” said Olesya Bilenko.

Michael says he is grateful for his second-grade teacher Ms.Tallman for always challenging him.

“She was the one that told me that I could move on further. She helped me realized that I had talent,” said Bilenko.

He says he believes anyone can achieve anything they want.

“You just have to really like what you are doing and if you don't. You’re not going to work hard,” said Bilenko.

Proof that hard work and dedication pays off. Michael was accepted into an early entrance program at the University of Iowa. He will be a full-time student this coming fall.

