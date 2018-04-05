16-year-old to be charged as an adult in connection with homicide

A Whiteside County Court hearing has decided that 16-year-old Rachel Helm should be charged as an adult in connection with the death of Peggy Schroeder.

Helm faces charges of arson and hiding a homicide. She was arrested in July after turning herself into Whiteside County detectives investigating an arson at Peggy Schroeder's Morrison home. Investigators discovered Morrison's body inside the home in July after neighbors called 911 to report a fire. Her 15-year-old daughter Anna Schroeder has already been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the case, as well as arson and concealing a homicide.

A detective testified at a prior hearing Helm told him Schroeder sent her a text claiming she killed her mother and then sent a picture when Helm didn't believe it. The detective also said Helm told him she helped her girlfriend Anna try to clean up the scene and set fire to the home to conceal the evidence.

Rachel Helm will have her next hearing on April 16th at 1 p.m.