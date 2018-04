157 cars have been stolen between January 1st and March 31st.

KWQC TV-6 filed an open records request for the location of where those cars were stolen, you can search them in the interactive map below.



View Davenport Stolen Cars 2018 in a full screen map

Of the 157 cars stolen, 7 were stolen on February, 4th.

In January of 2018, a KWQC investigated what police call a "car theft epidemic" in our area.