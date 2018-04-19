16-year-old charged with 'threat of terrorism' for threatening Wapello Prom

A 16-year-old has been charged with "threat of terrorism," a class D felony after threatening a school shooting during the Wapello High School Prom.

Police were made aware of the threat at 1:30 p.m. Thursday and started investigating. The threat stated that one person was coming to prom to shoot another person.

Police then got a search warrant and searched a home near Wapello. They also too the 16-year-old to the Lee County Juvenile Detention Center.

Police say there are no active threats to the school. But, to be cautious, they will have extra security on Saturday night.