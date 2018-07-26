160 jobs coming to Rock Island Arsenal

More jobs are coming to the Rock Island Arsenal. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held this week to celebrate the expansion of the Civilian Human Resource Agency North Central Region.

CHRA manages human resources for the Department of Defense and the local office will now manage the human resources responsibilities for two federally operated school systems.

CHRA's expansion is projected to bring approximately 160 new jobs to be filled through transfers and new hires. Building 102 on Arsenal Island will be renovated to accommodate the new employees.

