17-month-old's death ruled a homicide

Law enforcement officials are investigating the death of a 17-month-old Riverside girl after the Washington County medical examiner ruled her death was a homicide.

The medical examiner told the Des Moines Register Avery McCoy weighed 11 pounds when she died in November 2016. He said the exact cause was undetermined, but malnutrition and neglect were factors.

Washington County Attorney John Gish said prosecutors have not yet filed charges in connection with the girl's death, and because "the law enforcement investigation is still open, it would be inappropriate for me to comment at this time as to whether charges will be filed."

Avery's parents, Anthony McCoy and Ambrashia Chrzan, have 11 other children. One brother died before Avery.

A spokesperson for Iowa's Department of Human Services would not say whether child-protective workers were involved with the McCoy-Chrzan family. But the agency did confirm it is investigating Avery's death.