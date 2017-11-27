17-year-old arrested after stolen car crash in Davenport

Police say a 17-year-old was arrested after a stolen car was involved in a crash Monday, November 27, around 8 a.m. Officers were called to the 1500 block of Arlington Ave. to the report of a vehicle that hit two parked cars and a garage.

When officers were responding to that scene, a report of a stolen vehicle came in from the 300 block of E 11th Street. When officers arrived at the crash scene, they determined that vehicle was the stolen vehicle from 11th Street.

Police say they found and arrested a 17-year-old male for first degree theft and for several traffic charges. He was taken to the Scott County Detention Center.

There were no reported injuries, but the garage, two parked vehicles and the stolen vehicle all were damaged in the accident.