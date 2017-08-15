17-year-old convicted of Illinois student's beating death

A 17-year-old boy has been convicted of fatally punching a southern Illinois high school senior during a party last spring.

A Clinton County judge announced the verdict Tuesday convicting the boy of involuntary manslaughter for the April 23 death of 18-year-old Jacob Arter from Breese. The Belleville News Democrat reports the fight happened at a rural clubhouse where about 100 high school and college students had gathered.

The juvenile told police he feared for his life when he punched Arter. But a witness testified that Arter didn't want anything to with a fight and didn't even raise his hands.

The 17-year-old was allowed to remain under house arrest until his sentencing, which was scheduled for Oct. 5.