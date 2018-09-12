17-year-old who fought cancer celebrates birthday by giving back

A Pleasant Valley High School student who is now cancer free spent his Monday bringing hundreds of toys to kids at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.

WQAD says Parker Kress was diagnosed a few years ago with cancer, which later led to an infection in his leg.

At 15-years-old, he made the decision to amputate his leg.

Now cancer free, Kress spent his 17th birthday thinking of others instead of himself.

"It's my birthday today, but I think this is more special than my birthday," Kress said.

Kress along with his family, friends, and even some members of the Iowa basketball team helped haul in toys by the box that Kress donated to the hospital.

"We just started this Amazon "wish list" just hoping to get a few things, and before we knew it, it blew up," Kress said.