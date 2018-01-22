18 people have died in fires in our area since November 1st

Kash and Matthew Phelps died in a house fire south of Preemption Sunday night.

Larry, Rose, Stephen and Michael Roose died in a house fire in Blue Grass on Christmas morning.

Kelsey Clain and four kids, Isabella, Skylar, Jayden and Carson Smead all died in a mobile home fire in Davenport on December, 21st.

Donald D. Loechel was killed in a Clinton house fire on November 28th.

On November 21st, Tim, Melissa, Ethan, LeAnne, Hailey and Dylan Shaw died in a house fire north of Dixon on November 21st.

"It's heartbreaking to see the stuff that nightmares are made of," said one witness to the Davenport mobile home fire.

"It's sad," said another onlooker of the fire Christmas morning in Blue Grass.

Fire crews have responded to more than 60 fires since November first in the QC Metro.

Red Cross says they've responded to 71, helping 135 families.

Davenport Fire Marshall Jim Morris says some of those fires can be prevented, the fatal fire in Davenport didn't have working smoke detectors.

"You can be safe, you can be sure you're not using extension cords as normal wiring," Asst. Chief Morris said. "Make sure your furnace has been checked and that it is regularly scheduled for maintenance."

Morris says fire crews in the QCA have seen an increase in fatal fires, including five who died in a mobile home in Davenport. The cause of that fire is undetermined.

"You want answers," he said. "I mean lives were lost and you want to know exactly why this happened and sometimes we're not able to do that."

Davenport Fire does put in new smoke detectors for homeowners in the city, if you need one, call (563)329-7906