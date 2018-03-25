18-year-old charged with attempted murder after shots fired in Muscatine

Muscatine officers responded to the 900 Block of Colver Street just after 8:30 Sunday morning for a report of shots fired.

While they were investigating that call, A Muscatine County Deputy spotted the vehicle with the suspect's description going northbound on Highway 61.

Just before 9 a.m. officers stopped that vehicle and took a female driver and a male passenger into custody and taken to the Muscatine Police Department for questioning.

18-year-old Emmanuel Howard was arrested and charged with attempted murder and intimidation with a dangerous weapon.

Police say there is no further threat to anyone in Muscatine, they believe this was an isolated incident.

Muscatine Police are still investigating. If you have information about it, you're asked to call Lt. Anthony Kies at 563-263-9922 ext 608.