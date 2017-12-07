19 charged in 'large-scale' drug ring spanning from Burlington to Chicago to Milwaukee

The Eastern District of Wisconsin announced it has charged 19 people in federal court relating to a large scale dug ring spanning from Milwaukee to Chicago to Burlington, Iowa.

The case states that the 19 defendants have been charged with related offenses to distributing heroin, fentanyl and cocaine, along with money laundering and bankruptcy fraud.

If convicted , defendants charged with drug offenses will face life in prison with a mandatory minimum sentence of ten years in prison.

The investigation started in 2013.

The case is part of a long-term federal drug and money laundering investigation based out of Milwaukee.

Wednesday, 17 federal search warrants were executed in Wisconsin and Illinois and one in Iowa. KWQC is working to find out where that one Iowa search warrant was executed.

Officers seized 21 guns, 8 vehicles, an undetermined amount of cash, 1.5 kilograms of cocaine and half of a kilogram of heroin.

Over 250 federal, state and local officers participated in the arrests and search warrants.

The 19 charged are:

Clifton Morrison, age 51

Jose Rodriguez, age 67

Miguel Rodriguez, age 68

Samuel Flores-Morales, age 39

Luis Nevarez, age 27

Brenda Y. Valverde, age 29

Ronnie McFadden, age 47

Dewayne Alexander, Sr., age 48

Frederick R. Perry, age 56

David Wilder III, age 50

Tommie Stevens, age 41

Germaine D. Johnson, age 35

Daniel S. Carter, age 43

Don D. Walker-Cruse, age 41

Ricky Christopher, age 49

David D. Coleman, age 39

Kellin R.L. Morrison, age 33

Janine R. Hegwood, age 51

Dewayne Alexander, Jr., age 24

According to court documents, 39-year-old Samuel Flores-Morales lives in the Burlington area. His last known address, according to court documents is in the 1500 block of Orchard Meadow Dr.